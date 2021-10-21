$60 million Mattoon sports complex announced

MATTOON — Officials on Thursday announced plans for a $60 million indoor and outdoor sports complex on 95 acres in Mattoon.

The Lincoln Land of Sports Complex is planned on the southwest corner of Charleston Avenue East and Interstate 57 South.

Plans call for hotels, retail and restaurants adjacent to complex, which will be connected to the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail.

Rural King is donating land for the project.

Construction is scheduled to start in the summer, with an opening planned in 2023.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

