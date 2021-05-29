A better, video-centric jg-tc.com is coming your way

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A fresh new look is coming to your jg-tc.com — and we’re thrilled about the big premiere.

Starting Thursday, you’ll notice a site with a cleaner and uncluttered design that’s easier to navigate. Overhauled and reimagined after months of work, it is an enormous upgrade from our existing platform.

It also far better showcases the visuals-rich multimedia and video journalism we produce.

We’re proud of that work and the coverage we provide of our community. And we’re ready for the next step in further integrating photos, video and more for our readers on desktop and mobile.

Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from the region and around the world. There are podcasts and live radar, with a sophisticated, hour-by-hour forecast updated around the clock.

And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s customized to your interests.

The rebuilt jg-tc.com is dynamic and responsive, powered by engaging and relevant journalism and storytelling.

I invite you to take a look at 10 a.m. Thursday.

I think you’ll like what you see.