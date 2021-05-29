 Skip to main content
A better, video-centric jg-tc.com is coming your way
FROM THE EDITOR

A fresh new look is coming to your jg-tc.com — and we’re thrilled about the big premiere.

Starting Thursday, you’ll notice a site with a cleaner and uncluttered design that’s easier to navigate. Overhauled and reimagined after months of work, it is an enormous upgrade from our existing platform.

It also far better showcases the visuals-rich multimedia and video journalism we produce. 

Learn about our new digital subscription offer: $5 for 5 months

We’re proud of that work and the coverage we provide of our community. And we’re ready for the next step in further integrating photos, video and more for our readers on desktop and mobile.

Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from the region and around the world. There are podcasts and live radar, with a sophisticated, hour-by-hour forecast updated around the clock.

And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s customized to your interests.

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
The rebuilt jg-tc.com is dynamic and responsive, powered by engaging and relevant journalism and storytelling.

I invite you to take a look at 10 a.m. Thursday.

I think you’ll like what you see.

If you know someone who isn't a digital subscriber, we're offering great deals at jg-tc.com/members

As always, we’re looking for feedback. Email chris.coates@lee.net or call (217) 421-8905 to share your thoughts.

Thanks for reading. ​

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates.

