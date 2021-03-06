Arcola First Bank announces new brand

ARCOLA — Arcola First Bank, a 147-year-old community bank based in Arcola, has revealed a new brand. The new and refreshed brand took effect on March 1.

First Bank’s new brand identity embodies the bank’s commitment to remaining a locally-owned community bank that provides progressive banking solutions combined with astounding personal customer service. Their updated logo represents several key elements of the bank’s almost 150-year history and legacy.

According to a press release, the pillar in the new icon represents the strength and stability of the bank over this time period. The three lines in the pillar represent their three banking centers and the communities they serve. The charcoal gray color signifies trust and integrity. The encompassing swish represents their team that has led the path from their illustrious past toward a bright future.

With the rebrand, the banking center in Tuscola known as First Federal Bank of Tuscola will convert to Tuscola First Bank and the banking center in Arthur known as Arthur Community Bank will become Arthur First Bank.