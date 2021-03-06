Arcola First Bank announces new brand

ARCOLA — Arcola First Bank, a 147-year-old community bank based in Arcola, has revealed a new brand. The new and refreshed brand took effect on March 1.
First Bank’s new brand identity embodies the bank’s commitment to remaining a locally-owned community bank that provides progressive banking solutions combined with astounding personal customer service. Their updated logo represents several key elements of the bank’s almost 150-year history and legacy.
According to a press release, the pillar in the new icon represents the strength and stability of the bank over this time period. The three lines in the pillar represent their three banking centers and the communities they serve. The charcoal gray color signifies trust and integrity. The encompassing swish represents their team that has led the path from their illustrious past toward a bright future.
With the rebrand, the banking center in Tuscola known as First Federal Bank of Tuscola will convert to Tuscola First Bank and the banking center in Arthur known as Arthur Community Bank will become Arthur First Bank.
President and CEO Dale Boyer stated, “The rebrand isn’t about changing who we are or what we do. It’s about celebrating who we are and where we are going. Customers can expect the same exceptional service that goes above and beyond as well as our personalized banking experiences. The ownership structure remains the same and the rebrand will not impact the customers in any way. 2020 was an exasperating year for everyone and we felt now was a great time to recharge and refocus towards the future. By adopting the same logo across all banking centers, we will be able to achieve greater consistency and a more united approach in serving our customers in all of our markets.”
Arcola First Bank is headquartered in Arcola with almost $130 million in assets, operating three banking centers in central Illinois. Established in 1874, Arcola First Bank is a community bank that offers a full range of financial services.
For more information on Arcola First Bank find them at www.arcolafb.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.