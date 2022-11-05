 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSINESS BRIEFS

Business Achievements: Honors, promotions, new employees

First Mid Insurance earns Best Practices recognition

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group has once again been recognized as an IIABA Best Practices Agency by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America and Reagan Consulting.

This year marks the third time that First Mid Insurance Group has achieved this honor. They were previously recognized in 2019 and 2020.

Over 2,600 independent agencies throughout the country were nominated, but only 284 agencies were selected for this designation.

Charleston residents earns Mediacom honor 

CHARLESTON — Mediacom Communications recognized Jacqueline Bales and Joshua Carter of Charleston as employees who earned the companies highest performance rankings as they served broadband customers in Charleston and the surrounding area.

Bales was named Customer Service Agent of the Year, earning a national gold-level award for exemplary customer service. She was one of 41 employees companywide to be recognized with the highest gold-level performance award. Bales began her customer service career in 1987 when she started as an employee with a company that was subsequently purchased by Mediacom.

Carter was recognized for outstanding service in technical operations, earning a national bronze-level award. He is a broadband specialist employed by Mediacom since 2021.

Slavens joins West & Company's Mattoon office

MATTOON — West & Company, LLC is pleased to announce that Rachel Slavens has joined the firm’s Mattoon office as a staff accountant.

Salvens graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2015 with a bachelors in business management. She received her master’s in accounting from Maryville University in October 2022. Slavens is a long-time resident of Effingham.

Alex Hagen, partner in the Mattoon office, stated, “We are very happy to add Rachel to our team. Her enthusiasm and commitment to excellence fits very well with our firm and clientele, allowing us to continue to strengthen our Mattoon office with another professional staff member.”

 

 

Send your business achievements to Clint Walker at CWalker@jc-com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

