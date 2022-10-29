Business Achievements: Honors, promotions, new employees

Niebrugge joins First-Mid Insurance group

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group is pleased to welcome Mike Niebrugge as an insurance relationship manager serving Effingham and the surrounding communities, along with communities in Southern Illinois.

Prior to joining First Mid Insurance Group, Niebrugge spent 16 years as an insurance agent with American Family Insurance.

Niebrugge earned an associate degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, then transferred to Eastern Illinois University where he earned a bachelor's degree in finance. He is an avid supporter of community organizations and currently serves as a member of Effingham Country Club, Knights of Columbus and St. Anthony Church.

His office is in the First Mid Bank & Trust banking center at 902 N. Keller Dr. in Effingham. He can be reached at 217-342-6156.

Cunningham named Premier Advisor

CHARLESTON — Dan Cunningham, senior partner of SC3F Wealth Management in Charleston ,has been recognized on the Premier Advisor list by Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Cunningham has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and Northwestern Graduate Trust School.