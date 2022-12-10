Business Achievements: Honors, promotions, new employees

West & Company announces new accountants

MATTOON — West & Company, LLC is pleased to announce that Evan Betz has joined the firm’s Mattoon office as a senior accountant.

Betz graduated from Millikin University in 2019 with a degree in accounting and a minor in finance. He received his master of business administration from the Millikin 2020. Betz lives with his family in Mattoon.

“We feel very fortunate to add Evan to our team in the Mattoon office. His experience, especially in the area of auditing, and the excellence of his work will be invaluable to our firm and its clients,” said Alex Hagen, partner in the Mattoon office.

West & Company also announce that Beth Dunahee has joined the firm’s Mattoon office as a staff accountant.

Dunahee graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2016 with a degree in accounting and a minor in management information systems. She received her master of business administration with an accountancy concentration from the Eastern in 2018. Rachel is a resident of Charleston.

“We are very pleased to add Beth to our team. Her attitude and commitment will serve our firm and clientele very well and will to strengthen our Mattoon office with another professional staff member,” Hagen said.

Veterinarians recognized for excellence

MATTOON — Veterinarians Kate Brucker and Kiley Kelly of Albin Animal Hospital have been recognized with the 2022 Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association's President’s Award.

The President's Award is presented to an individual or group that has significantly advanced the interests of the veterinary profession in Illinois.

For the past four years, Brucker and Kelly have been meeting both by ZOOM teleconference calls and in-person, monthly on a volunteer basis, with University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine fourth-year students to conduct diagnostic lab presentations. When in-person presentations are held, each takes time from seeing patients, driving from their respective communities to Urbana. They present, as a team, topical and current veterinary trends and practices so that students learn from the doctors’ real-world experiences.

"The ISVMA is proud to present these veterinary professionals with recognition they deserve as they practice and advocate humane animal healthcare throughout the state,” said Devon Hague, University of Illinois Veterinary College of Medicine, and state group's immediate past president.

Coles-Moultrie director earns certification

MATTOON — Andrew Fearn, District 5 board director for Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative, received the Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

Electric co-ops in Illinois and CMEC have a commitment to work through the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives and NRECA to sharpen this body of knowledge for the benefit of their members.

This certification demonstrates understanding of five core courses which include director duties and liabilities, understanding the electric business, board operations and process, strategic planning and financial decision making.