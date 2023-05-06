Hughes named chief marketing, deposit officer

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust has announced Laura Hughes as its chief marketing and deposit officer.

Hughes will be responsible for leading First Mid’s marketing and deposit strategy, as well as overseeing its performance, culture, and overall customer experience.

“We are thrilled to have Laura join our executive team,” says Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer at First Mid. “I am confident she will have a direct impact on our digital strategy and execution."

“I am delighted and honored to join the strong leadership team at First Mid,” Hughes said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help drive the bank's growth."

Hughes most recently served as chief marketing officer at HTLF, Heartland Financial, Inc., headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Taggart receives All-American award

MATTOON — COUNTRY Financial Representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston has earned a position on the insurance groups distinguished All American team.

Taggart is among a select group of top agency managers and financial representatives who qualified for the award.

This is Taggart’s 16th consecutive All American award.

Taggart serves customers in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office at 105 S. Washington St, Westfield.

Madigan, Baurer reappointed to EIU board

Barbara Baurer and Joyce Madigan will continue their service on the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced.

Baurer has been a member of the board since 2017, and has served as its chair. She also has experience on Eastern Illinois University’s Foundation Board and Business Advisory Board.

Madigan is a partner of Gilbert, Metzger & Madigan, LLP, a full-service CPA firm located in Charleston. She currently serves as vice president of Coles Together. She has previously served on the Eastern Illinois University Accounting Advisory Board and the School of Business Advisory Board.

Both are EIU grads. Their appointments are subject to confirmation by the Illinois Senate.