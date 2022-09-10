Business Achievements: Honors, promotions, new employees

Taggart achieves Master Status

CHARLESTON — COUNTRY Financial Representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston has achieved Master Status for the organization.

Sixty-seven financial representatives were selected to receive the honor. This is the seventh Master Status recognition for Taggart.

Master Status is awarded annually by COUNTRY Financial to financial representatives for their continued commitment and success towards providing for the financial security of their customers.

Taggart began his career with COUNTRY Financial in 2006.

Taggart serves customers in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office at 105 S. Washington St, Westfield.

Swearingen named a Premier Advisor

CHARLESTON — Gary Swearingen, managing partner of SC3F Wealth Management in Charleston, has been recognized on the Premier Advisor list by Wells Fargo Advisors.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Wells Fargo Advisors as one of the Premier Advisors,” said Swearingen “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals.”

Swearingen has more than 23 years of experience in the financial services industry.