Kabbes joins SC3F Wealth Management Group

CHARLESTON — Will Kabbes recently joined SC3F Wealth Management Group of Charleston as a client associate.

Will graduated from Eastern Illinois University in may with a degree in finance along with a minor in marketing. Prior to EIU, he earned an associate's degree in business at Lake Land College and is an alumnus of St. Anthony High School.

Will, an Effingham native, plans to continue working toward his goal of being a registered financial advisor.

“We are thrilled to have Will join our team and look forward to his bright future,” Gary Swearingen, managing partner of SC3F Wealth Management Group.

Myers named chief information security officer

EFFINGHAM — Tristan Myers of Effingham is joining Magoo & Associates as its chief information security officer.

Magoo & Associates LLC, headquartered in Effingham, provides Managed IT/ security services to public and private organizations throughout the Midwest.

Myers comes to the company from the Illinois Department of Transportation, IT Operations. Myers will oversee all internal and external cyber security operations and services as global cyber security demands increase.

“Tristan brings a wealth of training, capabilities, and relationships to enhance cyber security operations internally, and across all of our partners,” said John Maguire, executive manager at Magoo & Associates. “By adding a dedicated and trained CISO, Magoo continues to set information technology standards in South Central Illinois and Indiana.”

Hennig receives excellence award

CHARLESTON — Dr. Derek Hennig of Lifetime Eye Care recently received a Hayes Center for Practice Excellence Award from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn.

He began working at Lifetime Eye Care shortly after earning his doctor of optometry from SCO in 2017, where he graduated valedictorian of his class. His award was in the Partnership Award category, which recognizes an alum who purchased or earned an equity interest in an existing partner practice and actively participates as a partner in its operations and management.