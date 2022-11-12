Business Achievements: Honors, promotions, new employees

Coles County Airport director receives award

MATTOON — The Annual Illinois Public Airport Association recently awarded Coles County Memorial Airport Director Andrew Fearn the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt Excellence in Aviation Leadership award.

This award is given annually to an aviation industry professional who strives to present the local airport as a true public facility, not only for aviation, but the community as a whole. The annual Coles County fireworks presentation and the recent 2022 Air Show are just two examples of events that bring families to this state of the art facility.

Fearn has been with the Coles County Memorial Airport for 22 years.

K.C. Summers earns Toyota board honor

MATTOON — K.C. Summers Toyota was recently presented with the Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Each year, the corporation presents the award to Toyota dealerships that exhibit outstanding sales and maintain Toyota’s high standards in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.

K.C. Summers Toyota is located at 117 S. 19th St. in Mattoon.

Taggart earns Country Financial honor, again

CHARLESTON — Country Financial representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.

The honor is attained by life insurance agents who are members of their local National Association of Insurance and have excelled in identifying life insurance and financial products that fit the needs of their customers. This is Taggart’s fifth year of membership.

“It is a great honor to receive this MDRT recognition,” says Taggart. “I feel privileged to be included in this prestigious association of business and community leaders representing more than 470 companies and 71 countries.”

Taggart began his career with Country Financial in 2006 and he serves clients in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties.