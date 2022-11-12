 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

BUSINESS BRIEFS

Business Achievements: Honors, promotions, new employees

  • 0

Coles County Airport director receives award

MATTOON — The Annual Illinois Public Airport Association recently awarded Coles County Memorial Airport Director Andrew Fearn the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt Excellence in Aviation Leadership award.

This award is given annually to an aviation industry professional who strives to present the local airport as a true public facility, not only for aviation, but the community as a whole. The annual Coles County fireworks presentation and the recent 2022 Air Show are just two examples of events that bring families to this state of the art facility.

Fearn  has been with the Coles County Memorial Airport for 22 years.

K.C. Summers earns Toyota board honor

MATTOON — K.C. Summers Toyota was recently presented with the Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Each year, the corporation presents the award to Toyota dealerships that exhibit outstanding sales and maintain Toyota’s high standards in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.

K.C. Summers Toyota is located at 117 S. 19th St. in Mattoon.

Taggart earns Country Financial honor, again

CHARLESTON — Country Financial representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.

The honor is attained by life insurance agents who are members of their local National Association of Insurance and have excelled in identifying life insurance and financial products that fit the needs of their customers. This is Taggart’s fifth year of membership.

“It is a great honor to receive this MDRT recognition,” says Taggart. “I feel privileged to be included in this prestigious association of business and community leaders representing more than 470 companies and 71 countries.”

Taggart began his career with Country Financial in 2006 and he serves clients in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties.

His office is located at 105 S. Washington St., Westfield.

An allowance is the best tool for teaching your kids about money, so what’s the best way to do it? Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

 

 

+1 
Andrew Fearn

Fearn
+1 
Taggart

Taggart

Send your business achievements to Clint Walker at CWalker@jc-com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask for a raise in a strong job market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ask for a raise in a strong job market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News