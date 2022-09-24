Business Achievements: Honors, promotions, new employees

Taggart receives National Quality Award

CHARLESTON — COUNTRY Financial representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston received the National Quality Award for Life Insurance and Annuities.

The NQA is presented annually by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. The National Quality Award recognizes representatives who demonstrate a commitment to exceptional customer service, adhere to the NAIFA code of ethics and pursue ongoing education efforts in order to better serve their customers’ needs.

This is Taggart’s 11th National Quality Award.

Taggart began his career with COUNTRY Financial in 2006.

Taggart serves customers in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office at 105 S. Washington St, Westfield.

Hilltop hires new nurse practitioner

CHARLESTON — Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has hired Shiva Tafazoli as nurse practitioner. She brings 11 years of extensive healthcare experience to the skilled nursing facility.

In addition to her experience in a skilled nursing setting, Tafazoli has worked in vascular medicine, home healthcare and physical rehabilitation. Most recently, she worked at the Midwest Institute for Minimally Invasive Therapies (MMIT Health) in Chicago.

“I am passionate about the geriatric community and especially interested in transitional care, which has been overlooked in recent years,” said Tafazoli. “I’d like to make a positive impact, helping patients transition from acute to primary residences.”