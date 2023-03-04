Bob Pike named Recruiter of the Year

ARTHUR — AGRI-SEARCH has announced that Bob Pike has been named Recruiter of the Year for 2022.

Pike was chosen based on his outstanding level of production and the exceptional customer service he provided to the company's clients and candidates throughout the year.

"We are very proud of Bob. He is a relentless worker who is exceptional at building and developing relationships. People enjoy connecting with him. Bob has made an impact on our team and is a key part of the success of AGRI-SEARCH," company president Dave Allen said.

Brad Jansen named Teammate of the Year

ARTHUR — AGRI-SEARCH has announced Brad Jansen has been named Teammate of the Year.

Jansen was chosen by his peers based on his positive attitude, willingness to step in and assist and encourage teammates, and his ability to collaborate with all team members.

"Brad has reenergized the team and brought the need for teamwork to the forefront. He brings people together to achieve the common goal and lift the company to a higher level," company president Dave Allen said.

Campbell earns Circle of Success recognition

MATTOON — Dax Campbell, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Mattoon, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program.

To earn this achievement, Campbell established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

He has 25 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

First-Mid employees receive Chairman Award

MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, is pleased to present the 2022 Chairman’s Award for Excellence to three Mattoon employees.

Kim Cooper is a loan operations officer at the West Broadway location. She has a track record of consistently performing above expectations and always delivering extraordinary results, all while remaining calm under pressure.

Bryan Mitchell is the information systems manager at the West Charleston location. His willingness to look at processes from a different perspective is integral in ensuring that practices and processes are efficient across departments.

Kourtney vonBonin is the assistant manager of the customer support center located at West Wabash. She works hard to further her own knowledge so she can be a reliable resource for her teammates, and she does everything within her power to ensure her team has the opportunities and tools needed to succeed.

The Chairman’s Award for Excellence is First Mid’s most prestigious award. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by the company’s executive committee.

Charleston Police Department promotions

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Police Department has announced staff promotions.

Joel Shute has been promoted to deputy chief of operations. Chris Darimont has taken over as chief of detectives.

Scott Workman will now serve as a patrol sergeant and Brandon Spindler has been promoted to a patrol lieutenant.

Ashley Temple has taken over as records clerk for the department.