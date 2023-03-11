Brandt to retire from Butler

MATTOON — Linda Brandt, Customer Sales Representative at Butler Insurance Agency, is retiring after 19 years of dedicated service.

A devoted Cubs fan, Linda moved to Mattoon from the Chicago area and was looking to continue her career in the insurance business. She has been providing customer service and exceeding the expectations of clients since Dick Butler hired her in July 2004.

“Dick and I would like to express our sincere and deepest gratitude to Linda for her many years of service and dedication to the Agency. We wish her the best in her retirement,” said Katrina Butler, Business Manager.

A reception in her honor is being held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at 620 Lake Land Blvd. in Mattoon.