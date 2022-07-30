Business Achievements: Honors, promotions, new employees

Goff recognized at Global Ignite Convention

OAKLAND — Justin Goff of Oakland was recognized for the success of his entrepreneur-led, health and wellness business during Plexus Worldwide’s 2022 Ignite Convention in Columbus, Ohio.

Goff shared exclusive product insights, business tips, and personal experiences with Brand Ambassadors, also known as independent sales representatives, to help them effectively build their health and wellness businesses and achieve their personal goals for success.

Musson named employee of the month

MATTOON — Teena Musson has been named the June employee of the month at Mattoon Rehabilitation and HealthCare center.

“Being a nurse is amazing. Every day is different, it’s an opportunity to care, heal, listen and share life. Some days are a challenge but all is a blessing. Helping people get to the next journey is what it’s all about. I have many cherished memories of lives I’ve touched. People matter, that is a reward,” Musson said.

Musson was nominated by her peers for being a valued employee and for being a team player.

Holmes honored for pro bono legal work

MATTOON — Brent Holmes, an attorney with the Mattoon law firm of Heller, Holmes & Associates, P.C. has received a national award for service to pro bono legal aid organizations serving Central Illinois.

The award was presented by the board of directors of Legal Services Corporation in Chicago. Established by Congress, the board members are appointed by the president.

This is the first time in 11 years that an award has been bestowed by LSC on a practicing lawyer in Illinois. Holmes was recognized for his more than 20 years of service in working with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid which serves indigent clients throughout Central Illinois.

Holmes was also recognized for his influential role in boosting attorney involvement in the Coles-Cumberland Bar Association Pro Bono Project.

Bullock honored with Advocacy Award

MATTOON — Lake Land College President Josh Bullock is the recipient of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association's 2022 Advocacy Award.

The ICCTA Executive Committee created this special award in 2006 to honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in advocating for the needs of students and the Illinois community college system.

Throughout the past year Bullock served in dual leadership roles as president of Lake Land College and as chair of the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents.

The honor recognized Bullock's statewide efforts to a return to in-person instruction at community colleges amid COVID and the use of federal stimulus money, highlighted emerging issues, expanding MAP grants, supporting local control initiatives, and the creation of the Illinois Community College Marketing Collaborative.