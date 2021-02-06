BUSINESS BRIEFS: Local companies add new employees. Find out which ones and who

Vonderheide joins People's Bank
CHARLESTON — Lance Vonderheide recently joined Peoples Bank & Trust as VP, Business Banking. In his role with the Bank, Lance will develop and build business and agricultural credit relationships. Lance will be based out of the Charleston location, but will service customers throughout Central Illinois. He is eager to begin his position and looks forward to meeting and serving many new clients.
Lance grew up on a grain farm south of Neoga where he is still active today with his family. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2015 with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance. He has worked as a credit analyst with Dieterich Bank and most recently served as a Loan Portfolio Manager with The Equity in Effingham. Lance serves as Financial Secretary for the Knights of Columbus council in Sigel and is a Trustee for Big Spring Township in Shelby County.
Holley honored by COUNTRY Financial
NEOGA — COUNTRY Financial, Financial Representative Renia Holley of Neoga has earned a position on the insurance groups distinguished All American team.
Holley is among a select group of top COUNTRY Financial agency managers and financial representatives who qualified for the award. COUNTRY Financial has more than 2,000 agency managers and financial representatives in 17 states.
All American is awarded each year by COUNTRY Financial to agency managers and financial representatives who have excelled in identifying insurance products and financial solutions that fit the needs of their customers. Agency managers and financial representatives who receive the award provide outstanding service to their customers.
Holley serves customers from her office at 128 W. 8th St. Neoga, IL 62447. Her office phone number is 217-895-2883.
Rich joins Craig & Craig as associate
MATTOON — Chase A. Rich has joined the law firm of Craig & Craig as an associate attorney in its Mattoon Office.
Rich graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University School of Law in Carbondale on May 8, 2020. He passed the Illinois Bar Exam given in October 2020, and he took his oath as a member of the Illinois Bar on January 14, 2021.
During the summers of 2018 and 2019, Mr. Rich was a law clerk for the Thomas More Society, a national public interest law firm that specializes in defending religious freedom at no cost to its clients. While in school, Mr. Rich interned as a paralegal for the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office and assisted with the prosecution of a wide range of criminal offenses, including two murder trials.
Mr. Rich was born and raised in Mattoon, and graduated from Mattoon High School in 2014. When he was in high school, Mr. Rich was a proud member of the Green Wave football team and was in the marching band. Mr. Rich currently lives in Mattoon and is a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Mr. Rich will be primarily engaged in civil defense litigation at both the trial and appellate levels.
Slater joins VitalSkin Dermatology
MATTOON — Jeremy Youse, MD and his team at VitalSkin Dermatology at Mattoon recently welcomed Jennifer Slater, PA-C to their practice.
A Mattoon resident, Jennifer has over 30 years' experience as a physician assistant and over 10 years in dermatology. In addition to being a dermatology physician assistant, Jennifer is a diplomate fellow with the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and a member of the Illinois Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and American Academy of Physician Assistants.
Jennifer Slater, PA-C is now seeing patients at VitalSkin Dermatology at Mattoon, located at 917 Remington Rd. in Mattoon, off I-57 by Walmart and Home Depot. Call 217-205-DERM (3376) or visit vitalskinderm.com/locations/mattoon-il for more information or to make an appointment.