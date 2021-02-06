BUSINESS BRIEFS: Local companies add new employees. Find out which ones and who

All American is awarded each year by COUNTRY Financial to agency managers and financial representatives who have excelled in identifying insurance products and financial solutions that fit the needs of their customers. Agency managers and financial representatives who receive the award provide outstanding service to their customers.

Holley serves customers from her office at 128 W. 8th St. Neoga, IL 62447. Her office phone number is 217-895-2883.

Rich joins Craig & Craig as associate

MATTOON — Chase A. Rich has joined the law firm of Craig & Craig as an associate attorney in its Mattoon Office.

Rich graduated cum laude from Southern Illinois University School of Law in Carbondale on May 8, 2020. He passed the Illinois Bar Exam given in October 2020, and he took his oath as a member of the Illinois Bar on January 14, 2021.

During the summers of 2018 and 2019, Mr. Rich was a law clerk for the Thomas More Society, a national public interest law firm that specializes in defending religious freedom at no cost to its clients. While in school, Mr. Rich interned as a paralegal for the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office and assisted with the prosecution of a wide range of criminal offenses, including two murder trials.