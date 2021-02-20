BUSINESS BRIEFS: Local companies add new employees. Find out which ones and who

Gonzales named employee of the month

“I recently moved to Mattoon with my husband and three children. I started my education at Lake Land College and got certified as a CNA. I have always wanted to work in the healthcare field, for helping and caring for people is my passion in life," Gonzalez said. "I obtained my employment at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. It is a great place with amazing staff and residents. We all have a passion for what we do there and the residents are not just residents they are family. Becoming a CNA has been my greatest achievement in life so far. I am grateful for the opportunity to become part of the family at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.”