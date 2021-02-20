BUSINESS BRIEFS: Local companies add new employees. Find out which ones and who

Gonzales named employee of the month
MATTOON — Katherine Gonzalez is employee of the month for January at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
“I recently moved to Mattoon with my husband and three children. I started my education at Lake Land College and got certified as a CNA. I have always wanted to work in the healthcare field, for helping and caring for people is my passion in life," Gonzalez said. "I obtained my employment at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. It is a great place with amazing staff and residents. We all have a passion for what we do there and the residents are not just residents they are family. Becoming a CNA has been my greatest achievement in life so far. I am grateful for the opportunity to become part of the family at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.”
She was voted employee of the month by her peers. According to a statement by Mattoon Rehab, Gonzalez is a team player and a valuable employee.
Bohannon named executive director at Horizon
CHARLESTON — The Horizon Health Foundation Board has named Randi Bohannon as its new executive director.
Bohannon has worked for nonprofit organizations for more than 16 years. In her new role, she oversees the Foundation’s day-to-day operations, which includes managing donor gifts, fundraising, and requests for support, while supporting the Foundation Board’s initiatives and strategic plan.
Bohannon is a certified fund raising executive. The credential is available through CFRE International, an independent nonprofit organization that offers the world’s top accredited certification for philanthropic professionals.
Prior to Horizon Health, Bohannon served as director of development at Eastern Illinois University. She has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Illinois at Springfield and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.
She previously served as president of the Family Readiness Group for the 1544th Army National Guard Unit in Paris, and is a current member of the advisory board for the Tarble Arts Center in Charleston.
Bohannon has three daughters and one grandson. She and her husband, Mike, live in Charleston.
For more information about the Horizon Health Foundation, contact Bohannon at 217-465-1234 or RBohannon@myhorizonhealth.org.