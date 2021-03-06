BUSINESS BRIEFS: Local companies add new employees. Find out which ones and who

Swearingen named as Forbes Best
CHARLESTON — Gary Swearingen, managing partner, of SC3F Wealth Management in Charleston has been recognized on the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list by Forbes.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best In State Wealth Advisors," said Swearingen. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and pursue their short- and long-term investment goals.”
Swearingen has more than 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and earned a Certified Financial Planner designation from the CFP Board.
First Mid Bank announces Chairman's Awards
MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. recently announced the recipients of the Chairman’s Award for Excellence for 2020. The Chairman’s Award for Excellence is the company’s most prestigious award. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by the company’s executive committee.
The following individuals have consistently demonstrated First Mid’s core values in their everyday work while making exceptional contributions to the company.
The recipients of the 2020 Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Mattoon are:
- Tabitha Brown, senior credit underwriter
- Courtney Olson, central loan processing manager
- Shea Walls, benefits specialist
- Jamie Wetzel, Mortgage Underwriter
- Pam Wright, accountant
“I look forward to presenting the Chairman’s Award to the winners each year, but this time around, it’s a bit more special,” says Joe Dively, chairman and CEO at First Mid. “Last year was a challenging time for us all, but these individuals have stepped up in their roles to make sure that we continued to make an impact in the work that we do and remain committed to our customers. We are honored to have them on the First Mid team.”