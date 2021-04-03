BUSINESS BRIEFS: Local companies announce achievements and honors

Schuster earns back pain treatment award

CHARLESTON — Local doctor Dr. Charles L. Schuster, Back to Health/Disc Centers of America in Charleston, was recently recognized by the International Medical Advisory Board on Spinal Decompression.

This advanced training and presentation took place at the National Spinal Disc Disorders training facilities in North Palm Beach, Florida. The certification was presented by Dr. Eric Kaplan, the co-chairman of the International Medical Advisory Board on Spinal Decompression.

The business is located at 25 W. Lincoln Avenue in Charleston.

Stephens named employee of the month

MATTOON — Danielle Stephens is the employee of the month for February at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Danielle is an nurse.

“I first became a C.N.A because helping others is what I enjoy," she said. "I decided to further my education in the healthcare field. I enjoy being a nurse and I enjoy working at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center because it is a place where you can trust your love ones are always cared for”.