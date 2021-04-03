BUSINESS BRIEFS: Local companies announce achievements and honors

Schuster earns back pain treatment award
CHARLESTON — Local doctor Dr. Charles L. Schuster, Back to Health/Disc Centers of America in Charleston, was recently recognized by the International Medical Advisory Board on Spinal Decompression.
This advanced training and presentation took place at the National Spinal Disc Disorders training facilities in North Palm Beach, Florida. The certification was presented by Dr. Eric Kaplan, the co-chairman of the International Medical Advisory Board on Spinal Decompression.
The business is located at 25 W. Lincoln Avenue in Charleston.
Stephens named employee of the month
MATTOON — Danielle Stephens is the employee of the month for February at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Danielle is an nurse.
“I first became a C.N.A because helping others is what I enjoy," she said. "I decided to further my education in the healthcare field. I enjoy being a nurse and I enjoy working at Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center because it is a place where you can trust your love ones are always cared for”.
Danielle was voted employee of the month by her peers. According to a statement by Mattoon Rehab, she is a team player and a valuable employee.
Hennig chosen for Leadership Institute
CHARLESTON — Derek Hennig, OD, a member of the Illinois Optometric Association has been chosen to be part of the American Optometric Association’s inaugural Leadership Institute.
Hennig was chosen from an applicant pool of 263 nominees. Nominations to the institute were sought from affiliated optometric associations as well as schools and colleges of optometry.
A Charleston native, Dr. Derek Hennig joined Lifetime Eye Care with Drs. Mark Esarey and Darcy Duzan in the Summer of 2017. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at Indiana State University and his Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee.
Dr. Hennig manages many forms of ocular disease, including but not limited to glaucoma, macular degeneration, dry eye, cataracts, and keratoconus.