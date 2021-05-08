BUSINESS BRIEFS: Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Hilltop names employee of the month

CHARLESTON — Baylee Rice has been named Employee of the Month for May at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston

She has been a CNA for almost six years and has been with Hilltop a little over a year.

According to a press release, Baylee says the best part of her job are the residents and that being a CNA is a huge part of who she is, and she feels grateful to be in her line of work.

Not only is she caretaker at work but she also has a family of her own with her son, Kyle, 3 years old, keeping her and her boyfriend, Zac and dog, Duke, busy and on their toes. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her boys, watching movies.

Campbell earns Circle of Success honor

MATTOON — Dax Campbell, CFP, MSFS, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Mattoon has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.

To earn this achievement, Campbell established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.