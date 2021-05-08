BUSINESS BRIEFS: Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Hilltop names employee of the month
CHARLESTON — Baylee Rice has been named Employee of the Month for May at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston
She has been a CNA for almost six years and has been with Hilltop a little over a year.
According to a press release, Baylee says the best part of her job are the residents and that being a CNA is a huge part of who she is, and she feels grateful to be in her line of work.
Not only is she caretaker at work but she also has a family of her own with her son, Kyle, 3 years old, keeping her and her boyfriend, Zac and dog, Duke, busy and on their toes. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her boys, watching movies.
Campbell earns Circle of Success honor
MATTOON — Dax Campbell, CFP, MSFS, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Mattoon has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.
To earn this achievement, Campbell established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.
He has 23 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
For more information, please contact Dax Campbell or his staff at 217-735-3358.
Washington Savings names board chairman
EFFINGHAM — Washington Savings Bank recently announced that Paul Koerner was named Chairman of the Board at the annual meeting held on April 14, 2021.
Koerner currently serves as president and CEO of Koerner Distributor, Inc., a beverage distributor of beer, wine, liquor, and non-alcoholic beverages in the state of Illinois.
Charted in 1883, Washington Savings Bank has two locations in Effingham and a location in Mattoon.
Shallenberger joins Peoples Bank & Trust board
PANA — Peoples Bank & Trust, and its holding company, People First Bancshares, has announce that Josh M. Shallenberger has been appointed as a director.
Shallenberger is president and CEO of Shelby Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Shelbyville, a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving all or parts of Christian, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macon, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon and Shelby counties.
He is a graduate of Shelbyville High School and holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and a Master of Accountancy Science from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb and is also a certified public accountant.
Peoples Bank & Trust is a locally-owned and managed, independent community bank with local offices located in Charleston and Altamont.
Archibald named employee of the month
MATTOON — Nurse Jessica Archibald is Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center employee of the month for March.
According to a press release Archibald said: “I became a nurse because of my mom. When I was younger she was a CNA, as I got older she went back to school to become a nurse. She told me she wanted to provide for my brother and I. She wanted us to have what she never did growing up.
"She is my role model and best friend, if it wasn’t for her I don’t think I would be where I am. She encouraged me to go to school and helped me through it as much as she could. Because of my mom I am a nurse and proud of my accomplishments."
Archibald was voted employee of the month by her peers.