BUSINESS BRIEFS

Brown named employee of the month

Teresa is the wound care nurse at the facility. According to a press release Teresa stated, “You always hear nurses say they became a nurse to help people. While that is also true for me, at the age of 40 I felt the need to do something different with my life. People told me you should become a nurse it pays well and jobs are always available but for me it was more then that. I wanted to make a difference. Being a nurse has been more rewarding then I could have imagined. Sure there has been rough patches here and there, but I wouldn’t want to do anything else. Today I work with some wonderful people and the residents put a smile on my face every day. I truly am blessed.”