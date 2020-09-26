BUSINESS BRIEFS

Brown named employee of the month
MATTOON — Teresa Brown has been named employee of the month for August at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Teresa is the wound care nurse at the facility. According to a press release Teresa stated, “You always hear nurses say they became a nurse to help people. While that is also true for me, at the age of 40 I felt the need to do something different with my life. People told me you should become a nurse it pays well and jobs are always available but for me it was more then that. I wanted to make a difference. Being a nurse has been more rewarding then I could have imagined. Sure there has been rough patches here and there, but I wouldn’t want to do anything else. Today I work with some wonderful people and the residents put a smile on my face every day. I truly am blessed.”
Teresa was voted employee of the month by her peers. According to a statement by Mattoon Rehab, Teresa is a team player and a valuable employee.
ZuHone earns employee honor
CHARLESTON — Geoff ZuHone has been named as the September Employee of the Month at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston.
Geoff has been working as a cook at Hilltop for three months. He grew up on a farm outside of Humboldt where he learned to make many homecooked meals from his mom. He graduated high school in 2009 as Valedictorian and later graduated EIU in 2015 with a BA in journalism focusing in photography, design, and PR.
Geoff loves to take outdoor photos around Coles county. He avidly collects vinyl records with his boyfriend. They also have three large dogs: Alaska, Freya and Blanche that they love taking on hikes at Lake Charleston, Warbler Ridge, and Fox Ridge. Geoff’s favorite part of working in the kitchen is making people happy by serving food that they love.
Cunningham named Next-Gen Wealth Advisor
CHARLESTON — For the third consecutive year, Forbes has recognized Craig Cunningham, senior vice president–investment officer of Wells Fargo Advisors in Charleston as a “Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor.”
“I’m honored and flattered by this honor,” said Cunningham. “This award is a byproduct of loving what I do and being surrounded by great people – coworkers, management, and, most importantly, our clients.”
Cunningham has more than eight years of experience in the financial services industry, is a certified financial planner, and has a Fundamental Choice Portfolio Manager designation. He holds a B.A. in economics from DePauw University, where he graduated summa cum laude and was named “Economics Student of the Year” his junior and senior years. Additionally, Cunningham holds a law degree from the University Of Illinois College Of Law, where he served as a member of the Illinois Law Review and graduated in the top 10% of his class.
Cunningham is a member of the boards of the Charleston Carnegie Public Library and CCAR, which serves individuals with developmental disabilities in Central Illinois. He lives in Charleston with his wife, Rachael, and their two sons, Griffin and Max
