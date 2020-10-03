 Skip to main content
BUSINESS BRIEFS
Jackson joins West and Company 

MATTOON — West & Company, LLC has announce that Brooke Jackson has joined the firm’s Mattoon office as a staff accountant.

Brooke is a May 2019 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in business, majoring in accounting. She received her MBA from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in May 2020. Brooke worked as an accountant in Savannah, Georgia before moving back to the area.

Brooke resides in Mattoon with her husband, Raven, and is the daughter of Bryan and Carrie Cox of Mattoon.

West & Company, LLC is a Certified Public Accounting Firm that was founded in 1968. The firm has offices in Champaign, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Mattoon and Sullivan, with over 75 professionals and support staff.

Klein earns Land Broker of the Year Award

MATTOON — David Klein, managing real estate broker for First Mid Ag Services, a division of First Mid Wealth Management, recently received the 2020 Land Broker of the Year Award from the Illinois Farm & Land Chapter of the REALTORS Land Institute.

The Land Broker of the Year Award recognizes the professionalism, ethics, land business activities, realtor service, and community service of the recipient. This award marks the second time Klein was named the recipient. He also received this award in 2014.

In addition to his two-time achievement of being named Land Broker of the Year, Klein was named the National Farm Manager of the Year by the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers in 2001. And in 2018, he was awarded an APEX Top 20 National Producer by REALTORS Land Institute for his production in farmland real estate sales.

Klein is an accredited member of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

