BUSINESS BRIEFS
Brummer named employee of the month at Hilltop

CHARLESTON — Trisha Brummer has been named Employee of the Month for October at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston.

She began working at Hilltop in 2007 as a CNA. She later worked as Activity Director, Transportation Assistant, and most recently H.R. Trisha also assists with community outreach events such as bingo, and volunteering at the Life Span Center. Trisha enjoys living on a farm with her husband and three beautiful girls, where they have raised pigs for many years. According to a press release, Trisha has a very loving and caring personality that can be seen both at home and at work.

Hilltop is grateful for Trisha and her long-time dedication to residents, co-workers, and community.

West & Company announces staff changes

West & Company, LLC is pleased to announce some changes in their firm.

Jim Russell has been promoted to Tax Manager with firm-wide review and preparation responsibilities. Jim started with the firm in the Mattoon office in January 1989 and transferred to the Sullivan office in 1998, where he has been the Office Manager since 2017. Jim has always enjoyed advising, educating, and assisting clients to help them achieve their financial goals, and he looks forward to continuing to do so in this position. Jim lives in Mattoon with his wife and daughter.

Derek Righter has been promoted to Office Manager of the Sullivan office. Derek is a life-long resident of Sullivan, and truly enjoys the relationships he is able to build as he assists the residents of Sullivan and the surrounding areas with their financial needs. Derek started with the firm in June 2010.

Local Mediacom employees recognized for outstanding service

CHARLESTON — Two local Mediacom employees were recognized among the company’s top-performing employees who demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year.

James Stone, a Charleston resident, earned the “Area Operations Employee of the Year” award for exemplary customer service to recognize his performance as a broadband specialist. Stone has been employed by Mediacom for four years.

Nicholas Williams, a Mattoon resident, was awarded the “People’s Choice Award” for providing outstanding customer service as a broadband specialist. Williams was voted best in his department and has been employed by Mediacom for 14 years.

Awards are presented each October as employees mark Customer Service Week.

Colclasure named employee of the month at Mattoon Rehab

MATTOON — Nurse Amber Colclasure is Mattoon Rehabilitation and HealthCare employee of the month for September.

According to a press release Colclasure said, “ I became a nurse because I have always admired the strength it takes to care for others. The work is exciting and I get to meet toons of fantastic people. I love learning and the challenge of becoming a nurse is so exciting.”

Amber was voted employee of the month by her peers. According to a statement by Mattoon Rehab, Amber is a team player and a valuable employee at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

