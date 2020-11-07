BUSINESS BRIEFS

Brummer named employee of the month at Hilltop

CHARLESTON — Trisha Brummer has been named Employee of the Month for October at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston.

She began working at Hilltop in 2007 as a CNA. She later worked as Activity Director, Transportation Assistant, and most recently H.R. Trisha also assists with community outreach events such as bingo, and volunteering at the Life Span Center. Trisha enjoys living on a farm with her husband and three beautiful girls, where they have raised pigs for many years. According to a press release, Trisha has a very loving and caring personality that can be seen both at home and at work.

Hilltop is grateful for Trisha and her long-time dedication to residents, co-workers, and community.

West & Company announces staff changes

West & Company, LLC is pleased to announce some changes in their firm.