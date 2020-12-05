BUSINESS BRIEFS

Taggart receives national award

CHARLESTON — COUNTRY Financial representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston has received the National Quality Award for both financial advising and investments as well as life insurance and annuities for helping customers achieve financial security.

The NQA is presented annually by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and recognizes representatives who demonstrate a commitment to exceptional customer service, adhere to the NAIFA code of ethics and pursue ongoing education efforts in order to better serve their customers’ needs.

Taggart and his wife, Leslie, have four children: Grant, Claire, Luke and Kate.

Taggart serves customers in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office in Westfield.

First Mid named Best Bank by Newsweek

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has been named to Newsweek magazine’s ranking of America’s Best Banks 2021. America’s Best Banks 2021 is Newsweek magazine’s first-ever Best Banks rankings, recognizing financial institutions that best serve their customers’ needs. Further, First Mid Bank & Trust was named as the Best Small Bank in the state of Illinois.