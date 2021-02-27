 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Card’s Appliance donates to Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center
0 comments
editor's pick

Card’s Appliance donates to Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Cards Cancer Donation

Chuck Card, owner of Card's Appliance, donates a check for $1,000 to Cody Edwards, Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center supervisor.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Chuck Card, owner of Card’s Appliance, recently donated $1,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to benefit Regional Cancer Center patients who are uninsured or who otherwise struggle to pay for healthcare needs related to their treatment.

Card chose to make this donation in honor of family and friends who have battled or are battling the disease.

Master Gardeners to host fruit tree pruning workshop in Arthur

“We are so appreciative of Chuck making this donation,” Cody Edwards, Regional Cancer Center supervisor, said. “Local businesses and individuals making donations like this make such a huge difference in the lives of so many of our patients, particularly those who are unable to continue working during treatment. It certainly helps them pay for costs of medications and other healthcare needs.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News