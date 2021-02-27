Card’s Appliance donates to Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center

MATTOON — Chuck Card, owner of Card’s Appliance, recently donated $1,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to benefit Regional Cancer Center patients who are uninsured or who otherwise struggle to pay for healthcare needs related to their treatment.

Card chose to make this donation in honor of family and friends who have battled or are battling the disease.

“We are so appreciative of Chuck making this donation,” Cody Edwards, Regional Cancer Center supervisor, said. “Local businesses and individuals making donations like this make such a huge difference in the lives of so many of our patients, particularly those who are unable to continue working during treatment. It certainly helps them pay for costs of medications and other healthcare needs.”