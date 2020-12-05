Children of healthcare facility’s employees submit inspirational essays

CHARLESTON — Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently called on all children of its staff to write a short essay about their Healthcare Hero.

The contest was open to all kids in grades K-12 of Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff. Children were asked to write a short essay that answered the question, “How does your Healthcare Hero inspire you?”

Claira Carter was the winner of Hilltop Skilled Nursing contest and received a $100 Visa gift card for her winning submission in the K-5th Grade category. Claira Carter is the daughter of Nichole Bassemier, CNA, at the healthcare center, and is six years old and in first grade at Carl Sandburg Elementary School. Claira wrote in her essay:

“My mommy is my healthcare hero because she would save me if I was dying from zombies.”

Riley Walters was awarded a $50 Visa gift card for winning the 6th-12th grade category. Riley is the 11-year-old daughter of Stevie Blackwood, CNA, and attends sixth grade at Jefferson Elementary. Riley wrote in her essay: