Children of healthcare facility’s employees submit inspirational essays

CHARLESTON — Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently called on all children of its staff to write a short essay about their Healthcare Hero.
The contest was open to all kids in grades K-12 of Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff. Children were asked to write a short essay that answered the question, “How does your Healthcare Hero inspire you?”
Claira Carter was the winner of Hilltop Skilled Nursing contest and received a $100 Visa gift card for her winning submission in the K-5th Grade category. Claira Carter is the daughter of Nichole Bassemier, CNA, at the healthcare center, and is six years old and in first grade at Carl Sandburg Elementary School. Claira wrote in her essay:
“My mommy is my healthcare hero because she would save me if I was dying from zombies.”
Riley Walters was awarded a $50 Visa gift card for winning the 6th-12th grade category. Riley is the 11-year-old daughter of Stevie Blackwood, CNA, and attends sixth grade at Jefferson Elementary. Riley wrote in her essay:
“My hero is my mom Stevie Blackwood. She is the best. She is so kind and sweet to all of the residents. She is also a great mommy to my brother and I. I love her. I love how she goes to work everyday and puts a smile on all the residents face's. She is my hero.”
Cameron Houston was awarded a $50 Visa gift card for winning the 6th-12th grade category. Cameron Houston is the 12-year-old grandson of Bobbie Woolbright, director of Business Development, and attends sixth grade at Mattoon Middle School. Cameron wrote in his essay:
“My healthcare hero is my Mamaw Bobbie she inspires me by telling me to always wash my hands and wear my mask when I go to place. Make sure not to touch anything. She goes to work everyday knowing that she could possibly get COVID but she still gets up and goes to work to make sure her elderly patients are in good hands. She is the absolute best superhero any kid could ask for.”
“This was such a great opportunity to show off how much their Healthcare Heroes mean to them and also score some back-to-school cash,” said Jill Buchar, administrator of Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. “Thank you to all the kids who participated in our contest. Thanks also to their Healthcare Heroes who care for and protect our residents and patients every day.”
