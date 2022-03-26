Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate announces new ownership

MATTOON — Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate is pleased to announce the transfer of ownership from Greg Staton to his son Michael Staton.

Michael was named the firm’s managing broker in 2016 after having been a licensed agent in the company since 2007.

Founded in 1984, Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate began its legacy of providing professional real estate services in the growing Central Illinois community. The company put down roots in Mattoon and in 1997 expanded to Charleston in order to better serve Coles County and the surrounding areas.

“I am grateful for having the opportunity to serve as the owner of Coldwell Banker Classic Real Estate for the past 38 years. It has put me in touch with so many wonderful people throughout the community. I am equally excited with the new leadership Michael will bring to the company,” said Greg Staton.

Following Greg’s example of being actively engaged in the industry, Michael has served as the president of the Central Illinois Board of Realtors in 2015, chaired both the MLS and the forms committees as well as served multiple terms on the board of directors. In 2014, Michael received the Realtor of the Year Award, making him the fifth person in the company’s history to have received the award.

“I look forward to the opportunity to lead the company filled with so many talented professionals. My dad has laid a great foundation for our team and I eagerly accept the challenge to follow in his leadership role,” said Mike Staton.

