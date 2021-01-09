Coles County Memorial Airport earns a perfect score on FAA Part 139 inspection

The Part 139 Inspection is an annual event performed by the FAA Great Lakes Region Airport Certification and Safety Office. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the inspection was completed virtually. Typically, the inspection would be performed onsite by the safety officer over the course of a week.

"There are many aspects of safety and standards that compose the Part 139 Airport Certification, we at Coles County Memorial Airport work diligently to assure that we keep the airport safe for the flying community. It is a daily commitment that I, my assistant, and Maintenance Supervisor Benjamin Baker strive for. We could not do this alone. We have the commitment from our FBO, Coles County Aviation and our Mattoon City Fire Department to be thankful for as well. We are pleased to have the confirmation of our commitment recognized by the FAA review," Fearn said.