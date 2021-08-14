 Skip to main content
BUSINESS BRIEFS

Diepholz Auto Group adds to sales team

Mejdrich joins Diepholz sales team

CHARLESTON — Diepholz Auto Group your local Chevrolet, Buick, GMC & Cadillac Dealer has announced Paul Mejdrich joined its sales team.

Paul came to Charleston as a Eastern Illinois University student in 1986 and has lived in the community ever since. A graduate of EIU he was serving the public in the restaurant industry for the past 35 years starting his career at EL Krackers, then as the club house manager of the Charleston Country Club, and most recently as the food and beverage director of the Brick House Bar & Grill. The 2004 Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce Board president has made Coles County his home with his wife Tammy and their three children Austin, Drew and Tiffany.

Kevin Piggush, General Manager, commented “We are excited to have Paul as part of our Team at Diepohlz. His warm personality and commitment to customer service make him a fine addition to the outstanding staff we have assembled.”

