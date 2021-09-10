 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees approves pay raises for over 200 workers

Eastern Board Meeting

Eastern Illinois University board meeting in the Grand Ballroom in Martin Luther King Jr. University Union on Sept. 10.

 Athena Pajer

CHARLESTON — Building service and clerical workers at Eastern Illinois University will see pay increases over the next three years.

The university's board of trustees unanimously approved a contract with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 981 during its meeting Friday.

Watch now: Union pickets Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees meeting

Around 220 employees will receive a pay increase of 1.5 percent over the first year of the contract and a 1.25 percent increase in each of the final two years. A $150 lump-sum will be paid to employees as part of the agreement, too, which will not be added into base wages.

Eastern Illinois University AFSCME union protests again for better wages

The contract is retroactive to Sept. 15, 2020. AFSCME members ratified the agreement on Sept. 2.

“AFSCME Local 981 are valuable and vital partners of Eastern Illinois University, and EIU respects and appreciates its AFSCME colleagues for their dedicated and enduring service to the diverse EIU community,” said EIU in a statement released after AFSCME ratified the tentative agreement.

The agreement also prevents the university from hiring-out work to private companies, allowing union workers more job security, said Natalie Nagel,  AFSCME representative for Local 981.

