Eggleston receives Mattoon chamber's Citizen of the Year Award

MATTOON — Scott Eggleston sees the work he does for his community as a tribute to others and also a benefit to himself.

Eggleston said he was "very surprised" and "very humbled" by receiving the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce's annual Citizen of the Year Award, which was presented to him Saturday morning.

The presentation took place at the Slumberland Furniture store in Mattoon that he's owned for eight years and that also provides him an avenue for one of his community efforts.

Eggleston said he appreciates "the culture of the company" toward community involvement. For him, such efforts started 20 years ago when he was a Jaycees member in Des Moines, Iowa.

"I experienced the fun of being able to do good in the community," he said. "It's very fulfilling and it comes down to being able to surround yourself with great people."

The award was an honor because many of its previous recipients have been "good mentors" who "have done phenomenal stuff," he added.

Many of the nomination letters for Eggleston mentioned his and the furniture store's involvement in Slumberland's 40 Winks Foundation, which provides beds for children in need.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}