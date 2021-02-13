Eggleston receives Mattoon chamber's Citizen of the Year Award

MATTOON — Scott Eggleston sees the work he does for his community as a tribute to others and also a benefit to himself.
Eggleston said he was "very surprised" and "very humbled" by receiving the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce's annual Citizen of the Year Award, which was presented to him Saturday morning.
The presentation took place at the Slumberland Furniture store in Mattoon that he's owned for eight years and that also provides him an avenue for one of his community efforts.
Eggleston said he appreciates "the culture of the company" toward community involvement. For him, such efforts started 20 years ago when he was a Jaycees member in Des Moines, Iowa.
"I experienced the fun of being able to do good in the community," he said. "It's very fulfilling and it comes down to being able to surround yourself with great people."
The award was an honor because many of its previous recipients have been "good mentors" who "have done phenomenal stuff," he added.
Many of the nomination letters for Eggleston mentioned his and the furniture store's involvement in Slumberland's 40 Winks Foundation, which provides beds for children in need.
Others referred to the relief effort he organized last year to assist Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a major storm caused widespread damage there.
Eggleston was also one of the organizers of an outdoor lighted holiday parade at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in December to honor frontline health care workers.
Letters also mentioned Eggleston's being a member of the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Foundation board, the Mattoon Rotary Club, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and other organizations.
The nine nominating letters the chamber received on Eggleston's behalf were the most ever submitted in one year for the award, Chamber Executive Director Ed Dowd said during Saturday's presentation.
Dowd said Eggleston was the chamber board's president when he became the organization's director five years ago and he "helped immensely" with his transition into the job.
Eggleston presented several innovative ideas to the chamber, including one that led to the formation of the Mattoon Emerging Leaders, a group of those ages 21 to 40 involved in community service, Dowd said.
Current chamber board president Jamie Rieck was on hand Saturday to help Dowd present a portrait of Eggleston to the award winner. Eggleston also received a gift basket from Morgan's Meat Market.
The chamber conducted separate, individual presentations of its annual awards this year. The organization opted not to have its traditional banquet and awards presentation because of the coronavirus pandemic.