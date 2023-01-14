 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

EIU National Residence Hall Honorary donates to SBL Health Foundation

  • 0
SBL Residence Donation

Pictured left to right, back row: Jane Weaver, Regional Cancer Center nurse navigator: Lucy Ade, NRHH VP: and Ben Drake, NRHH Secretary. Front row: Wendy Cox, Regional Cancer Center certified medical assistant; Haily Robinson, Regional Cancer Center office assistant; Erica Wilkins, Regional Cancer Center director; Paige Thing, NRHH president; Ashleigh Price, NRHH communications coordinator; and Dennis Cristina, NRHH advisor.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University National Residency Hall Honorary chapter donated $1,800 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to support patients in the Regional Cancer Center.

Members of the EIU NRHH raised the proceeds by selling T-shirts. In total, the EIU NRHH had donated $8,790 to the SBL Health Foundation since 2014.

SBL thanks current and past NRHH members for their continued support for local cancer patients.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How likely are you to be audited this tax season?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How likely are you to be audited this tax season?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News