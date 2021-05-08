First Mid promotes Walters and Cougill to division managers

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the promotions of Elisha Walters and Bethanie Cougill to division managers.

“The acquisition of Providence Bank provided us with an opportunity to make changes to our organization so that we can accommodate for the current and future growth of our teams,” says Mandy Lewis, chief deposit services officer of First Mid Bank & Trust. “Both Elisha and Bethanie have shown tremendous leadership over the years, and I am confident in their abilities to lead our deposit services team and achieve great results.”

As division manager, Walters will be responsible for overseeing the banking locations in the northern region of the First Mid Illinois banking footprint, which includes the Decatur, Peoria, and Sullivan regions. Before stepping into this role, Walters served as vice president, regional deposit manager, managing the locations in Decatur and its surrounding areas. She began her career with First Mid in 2000 and has held many positions within the company, including customer service representative, teller supervisor, and retail lending officer.