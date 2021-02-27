First Neighbor Bank Corporate Center begins remodeling

Earlier last year the customer service staff moved into their new location on the south side of the Courthouse Square. Scott Bland, senior vice president of operations reports this update and remodeling of the building will allow them to have enough room to house their staff that handle the day-to-day operations of the company. Their data processing department, internal auditors, human resources, network administrators and the company’s management team will occupy the space.

The main level of the facility will allow the bank to have all of its staff on the same floor including those that were housed in the basement level before. The teller line will be removed so that additional office space can be created and the drive-up canopy will be taken down so they can add 25 feet to the west of the existing building. The facility will receive a new roof that is similar to those they have installed at our other facilities, eliminating the flat roof, and the outside of the facility will receive a facelift.