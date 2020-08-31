GO Chiropractic announcement addition of Dr. Chris Dreas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Go Chiropractic in Mattoon has announced the addition of Dr. Chris Dreas to their practice.

According to a press release, Dreas says, "I am excited to be joining Dr. Stephens/Go Chiropractic and add to the already exceptional care that they provide the Mattoon area. I have a passion for educating patients on how to eliminate their pain as well as live a life full of vitality and wellness.

I became interested in Chiropractic at a young age when I received treatments for multiple sports injuries. My mother was an assistant at a local Chiropractic office and I learned a lot and recovered fast. At the time I just wanted to return to the field faster but later realized just how amazing the treatments had helped me. I graduated with my Bachelors degree from EIU and received my Doctorate from Logan College of Chiropractic. I have 15 years of experience as a Chiropractor and have utilized many techniques and therapies. Go Chiropractic utilizes the techniques that I have seen the most success with. These include Diversified, Flexion Distraction, Spinal Decompression, EMS, and laser therapy. I have been blessed with 3 wonderful children and an amazing wife.

Family is everything to me. We enjoy spending time outdoors and playing sports.