GO Chiropractic announcement addition of Dr. Chris Dreas

MATTOON — Go Chiropractic in Mattoon has announced the addition of Dr. Chris Dreas to their practice.
According to a press release, Dreas says, "I am excited to be joining Dr. Stephens/Go Chiropractic and add to the already exceptional care that they provide the Mattoon area. I have a passion for educating patients on how to eliminate their pain as well as live a life full of vitality and wellness.
I became interested in Chiropractic at a young age when I received treatments for multiple sports injuries. My mother was an assistant at a local Chiropractic office and I learned a lot and recovered fast. At the time I just wanted to return to the field faster but later realized just how amazing the treatments had helped me. I graduated with my Bachelors degree from EIU and received my Doctorate from Logan College of Chiropractic. I have 15 years of experience as a Chiropractor and have utilized many techniques and therapies. Go Chiropractic utilizes the techniques that I have seen the most success with. These include Diversified, Flexion Distraction, Spinal Decompression, EMS, and laser therapy. I have been blessed with 3 wonderful children and an amazing wife.
Family is everything to me. We enjoy spending time outdoors and playing sports.
I would love to help you recover from injury or pain and teach you how to improve your life. My goal is to 'add years to your life and life to your years'.”
