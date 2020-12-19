Hilltop brings lights to community with holiday display

CHARLESTON — Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is working to bring joy to its community, residents and staff with a holiday light display.

Set up on the facility’s grounds and open to the community to drive by and see, the display contains thousands of lights and holiday decorations.

The center set up this display for not just residents and staff enjoy, but for the community to also enjoy this festive display. Taking in the lights is a great activity for families in the surrounding areas to safely do, to bring some holiday cheer.

“This holiday season is especially welcome by everyone, given the challenges we’ve all faced this year,” said Jill Buchar, administrator of Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. “This display of lights is one way we are bringing joy to our residents and employees, plus everyone in our region. Driving by with children helps build their excitement of the season and lets us all spread some joy to everyone who views them this holiday season.”

This holiday light display is another extension of Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Healthcare Heroes initiative.