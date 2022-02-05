HSHS St. Anthony’s honors medical staff for years of service

EFFINGHAM — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently honored members of its medical staff for their years of service to St. Anthony’s.
St. Anthony’s annually recognizes all active members of the medical staff celebrating their fifth anniversary and subsequent anniversaries in five-year increments. This year, the hospital honored those celebrating their service anniversary this year and last year.
Nineteen members of the medical staff were honored this year for their service anniversary in 2020 and 2021. The physicians honored this year were:
For 5 years of service:
- Dr. Dean Collette
- Dr. Casey Duncan
- Dr. Sheera Lall
- Dr. Jennifer Maneja
- Dr. Dawn McDaid
- Dr. Jessica Prange
For 15 years of service
- Dr. Jeffrey Brummer
- Dr. James Flaig
- Dr. Jeffrey Jenson
For 20 years of service
- Dr. Sean Flynn
- Dr. Robert Frost
- Dr. Steven Jones
- Dr. Patrick Stewart
For 25 years of service
- Dr. Bashar Alzahabi
- Dr. Kevin Malone
- Dr. Joseph Spraul
For 30 years of service
- Dr. Elene Awad
For 35 years of service
- Dr. John Kay
- Dr. Nash Naam
HSHS St. Anthony’s President and CEO Chad Markham shared, “We truly appreciate the long-term commitment of these physicians to their patients and are proud to work alongside them for the health and wellness of our community.”