HSHS St. Anthony’s honors medical staff for years of service

EFFINGHAM — HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently honored members of its medical staff for their years of service to St. Anthony’s.

St. Anthony’s annually recognizes all active members of the medical staff celebrating their fifth anniversary and subsequent anniversaries in five-year increments. This year, the hospital honored those celebrating their service anniversary this year and last year.

Nineteen members of the medical staff were honored this year for their service anniversary in 2020 and 2021. The physicians honored this year were:

For 5 years of service:

Dr. Dean Collette

Dr. Casey Duncan

Dr. Sheera Lall

Dr. Jennifer Maneja

Dr. Dawn McDaid

Dr. Jessica Prange

For 15 years of service

Dr. Jeffrey Brummer

Dr. James Flaig

Dr. Jeffrey Jenson

For 20 years of service

Dr. Sean Flynn

Dr. Robert Frost

Dr. Steven Jones

Dr. Patrick Stewart

For 25 years of service

Dr. Bashar Alzahabi

Dr. Kevin Malone

Dr. Joseph Spraul

For 30 years of service

Dr. Elene Awad

For 35 years of service

Dr. John Kay

Dr. Nash Naam

HSHS St. Anthony’s President and CEO Chad Markham shared, “We truly appreciate the long-term commitment of these physicians to their patients and are proud to work alongside them for the health and wellness of our community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.