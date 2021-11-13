ILMO Products acquires Gano Welding Supplies

CHARLESTON — ILMO Products Company has announced the acquisition of Gano Welding Supplies, Inc., effective Nov. 1.

Gano Welding Supplies is a family-owned and operated business originally started by Ken and Oscar Gano. Headquartered in Charleston and serving the surrounding area since the 1920s, Gano carries a full line of welding equipment and supplies, and a wide range of industrial and medical gases.

“ILMO Products Company is a great fit as another family-owned and operated business,” said Pat Slaughter, Gano’s principal owner. “Gano customers can look forward to an expanded service area and product offering through our combined facilities, including ILMO’s Specialty Gas lab. All while continuing to work with the Gano employees they already know.”

Pat Slaughter will transition from an ownership to an operations role, overseeing the acetylene production facility in Charleston. Slaughter's son, Frank Slaughter, brings his experience and qualifications as a Class-A HAZMAT driver to the role of Route Driver.

“We are pleased to welcome Gano Welding Supplies and their dedicated employees to the ILMO Products Company team,” said ILMO President/CEO, Brad Floreth. “Gano has an excellent reputation in eastern Illinois as a supplier for end users, and as a wholesaler of acetylene and other industrial gases. Learning the process of producing acetylene will be a new challenge, and we know that Gano has an experienced team to lead the way.”

ILMO Products Company is a family-owned, privately held corporation founded in 1913, with nine additional locations, over 100 employees, and more than 6,000 customers. ILMO is headquartered in Jacksonville and has locations in Decatur, Granite City, Litchfield, Mattoon, Mt. Vernon, Peoria, Quincy, and Springfield.

