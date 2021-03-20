Jill Buchar honored by Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center

CHARLESTON — Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the 108-bed subacute and skilled nursing facility, honored its administrator, Jill Buchar, for her leadership during National Long-Term Care Administrator’s Week, March 8-13, sponsored by the American College of Health Care Administrators.
Often cited as the greatest challenge of their careers to date, the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has required administrators of the nation’s skilled nursing facilities to marshal significant resources together, collaborate, and protect their residents from the virus.
Buchar is leading Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation through the battle with coronavirus, helping to guard against outbreaks, comforting residents, and maintaining a caring community within the facility.
“We continue to battle COVID-19 every day and have to stay at the top of our game,” Buchar said. “Things are still changing daily; we are still in it. My job is to protect my residents and employees and I’m trying to do that daily.”
Buchar first became a skilled nursing facility administrator in 2016. “Although it initially wasn’t a conscious choice I made, I was looking for a job that had to do with helping people,” she said. “Eight years in, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”
As a key player in the Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers care team, Buchar is entrusted with the responsibility of managing the care of the community’s loved ones. She touches the lives of residents and families and ensures that the staff provides the highest level of quality care.
Upon becoming administrators, these healthcare professionals must continue life-long learning to stay on the cutting edge of top-level care. Administrators are masters of multi-tasking, taking into account every aspect of a person's life, not just their medical needs, while building a sense of home and community.
“We are improving lives. When I see someone discharged and they give a smile and a thank you, my heart gets warm. When I hear long-term residents call Hilltop ‘home,’ there is something so comforting about that,” Buchar noted. “I also get to work with some of the greatest people I have ever known. It doesn’t get better that that!”
