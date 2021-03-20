Jill Buchar honored by Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center

CHARLESTON — Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the 108-bed subacute and skilled nursing facility, honored its administrator, Jill Buchar, for her leadership during National Long-Term Care Administrator’s Week, March 8-13, sponsored by the American College of Health Care Administrators.

Often cited as the greatest challenge of their careers to date, the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has required administrators of the nation’s skilled nursing facilities to marshal significant resources together, collaborate, and protect their residents from the virus.

Buchar is leading Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation through the battle with coronavirus, helping to guard against outbreaks, comforting residents, and maintaining a caring community within the facility.

“We continue to battle COVID-19 every day and have to stay at the top of our game,” Buchar said. “Things are still changing daily; we are still in it. My job is to protect my residents and employees and I’m trying to do that daily.”

Buchar first became a skilled nursing facility administrator in 2016. “Although it initially wasn’t a conscious choice I made, I was looking for a job that had to do with helping people,” she said. “Eight years in, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”