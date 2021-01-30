Jimmy Peterlich receives Charleston Chamber Diplomat award

CHARLESTON — Jimmy Peterlich has a lot of affection for the people in his community, and the feeling's mutual.
Saying he was "a little bit shocked," the Charleston man known as, among other things, an ambassador for Special Olympics, was recognized Friday night for his willingness to help.
He received the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce's Diplomat of the Year Award, which goes to a chamber volunteer in recognition of efforts for the organization.
"I have enjoyed getting involved with my community, helping the chamber with different events and meeting all the people from the local businesses in town," Peterlich said during the event, which took place remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the chamber, Peterlich frequently attends its "business after hours" events, similar to open houses that took place at Charleston businesses on a regular basis before the pandemic.
During the events, he serves as a greeter and hands out raffle tickets, among other duties.
The pandemic's restrictions didn't keep Peterlich from remaining positive, upbeat and "a champion for our community," chamber President Jessica Meadows said.
"He is beloved throughout the community, by our chamber members and the diplomats," Meadows said. "He is truly an asset and we are lucky to have him."
In 2018, Peterlich received a key to the city from Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs for his participation as an athlete and member of the Special Olympics as a global messenger for the organization.
He was also the state individual champion in Special Olympics bowling in 2017 and a state champion in Special Olympics basketball in 2015.
Another memorable occasion was when he scored three-pointer as a member of the Charleston High School basketball team during his senior year in 2018.
After receiving the chamber award, Peterlich said he likes to be involved in activities that allow him to meet other people. He added that he's looking forward to returning to his job at the Brick House restaurant in Charleston after the pandemic.
Friday night's remote event took the place of the chamber's traditional banquet and awards ceremony, though the traditional awards were still presented.
They also included the Citizen of the Year Award, which went to Rhonda Adair for her efforts making face masks for those who need them and to support charitable organizations.
The Small Business of the Year Award went to the Charleston Dairy Queen and owners Scott and Barb Brooks for keeping the restaurant operating during the pandemic and for their community efforts.
The Citizens of the Year and Small Business of the year award winners were announced in advance, while the Diplomat of the Year winner was announced during the event.