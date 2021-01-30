Jimmy Peterlich receives Charleston Chamber Diplomat award

"He is beloved throughout the community, by our chamber members and the diplomats," Meadows said. "He is truly an asset and we are lucky to have him."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2018, Peterlich received a key to the city from Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs for his participation as an athlete and member of the Special Olympics as a global messenger for the organization.

He was also the state individual champion in Special Olympics bowling in 2017 and a state champion in Special Olympics basketball in 2015.

Another memorable occasion was when he scored three-pointer as a member of the Charleston High School basketball team during his senior year in 2018.

After receiving the chamber award, Peterlich said he likes to be involved in activities that allow him to meet other people. He added that he's looking forward to returning to his job at the Brick House restaurant in Charleston after the pandemic.