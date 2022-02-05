Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Lakeview instructor earns CNEcl Distinction

CHARLESTON — Katie King, an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing, has earned the designation Certified Academic Nurse Clinical Educator after meeting strict eligibility criteria and successfully completing a rigorous certification examination developed and administered by the National League for Nursing.

The Academic Clinical Nurse Education Certification exam was created for academic clinical nurse educators to demonstrate expertise in this role. The academic clinical nurse educator facilitates the learning of nursing students throughout clinical components of an academic nursing program, according to NLN's website.

King said she is proud to have earned this certification and is grateful for how it will benefit students at Lakeview College of Nursing. "This process enabled me to learn and grow. I'm excited to pass on the knowledge I gained to my students," said King.

As an instructor at Lakeview, King chairs the college's professional development committee and serves on the college's human subjects committee. She has experience teaching pediatric nursing as well as population and global health.

King, who holds a master of science in nursing degree from Grand Canyon University, is a certified pediatric nurse and online instructor. She has experience working at the Hendrick Medical Center Pediatrics in Abilene, TX, and at Carle Clinic Family Medicine/Pediatrics in Mattoon.

