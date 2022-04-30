Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Ballard completes CPA examination

CHARLESTON — Cameron Ballard of Gilbert, Metzger, & Madigan, LLP, Certified Public Accountants, has successfully completed the uniform CPA examination administered by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ballard started with the firm, as a student intern, in January 2020 and became a full-time staff accountant in January 2021 and was promoted to senior accountant on Oct. 1, 2021.

He works in the areas of accounting, auditing, and taxation. He has gained experience in tax preparation for individuals and small businesses. He has participated in several governmental audits and has expanded his bookkeeping experience.

Ballard is a 2016 graduate of Richland County High School and a 2018 graduate of Olney Central College. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with an undergraduate degree in business, with a major in accounting and a minor in finance in August 2020.

During his undergraduate studies, Ballard was a member of Student Accounting Society, Beta Alpha Psi, and vice president of Student Investment Society. He resides in Charleston.

Walters joins Peoples Bank & Trust board

SULLIVAN — Peoples Bank & Trust, and its holding company, People First Bancshares, Inc., are pleased to announce that Brittany D. Walters has been appointed as a director.

Brittany D. Walters is chief financial officer of MCC Network Services, (Metro Communications Company), headquartered in Sullivan. Metro Communications is a facility-based provider of wholesale telecommunications services. The company operates over 3,500 mile middle mile network enabling enterprise, wholesale and retail FTTH services throughout Illinois.

Walters is a graduate of Arthur High School and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master of accountancy from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Walters is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of CPAs.

Walters and her husband, Michael, live in Sullivan with their four children, Maddison, Taylor, Jack and Leland.

