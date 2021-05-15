Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Washington Savings names board chairman
EFFINGHAM — Washington Savings Bank recently announced that Paul Koerner was named Chairman of the Board at the annual meeting held on April 14, 2021.
Koerner currently serves as president and CEO of Koerner Distributor, Inc., a beverage distributor of beer, wine, liquor, and non-alcoholic beverages in the state of Illinois.
Charted in 1883, Washington Savings Bank has two locations in Effingham and a location in Mattoon.
Shallenberger joins Peoples Bank & Trust board
PANA — Peoples Bank & Trust, and its holding company, People First Bancshares, has announce that Josh M. Shallenberger has been appointed as a director.
Shallenberger is president and CEO of Shelby Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Shelbyville, a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving all or parts of Christian, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macon, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon and Shelby counties.
He is a graduate of Shelbyville High School and holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and a Master of Accountancy Science from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb and is also a certified public accountant.
Peoples Bank & Trust is a locally-owned and managed, independent community bank with local offices located in Charleston and Altamont.
Archibald named employee of the month
MATTOON — Nurse Jessica Archibald is Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center employee of the month for March.
According to a press release Archibald said: “I became a nurse because of my mom. When I was younger she was a CNA, as I got older she went back to school to become a nurse. She told me she wanted to provide for my brother and I. She wanted us to have what she never did growing up.
"She is my role model and best friend, if it wasn’t for her I don’t think I would be where I am. She encouraged me to go to school and helped me through it as much as she could. Because of my mom I am a nurse and proud of my accomplishments."
Archibald was voted employee of the month by her peers.