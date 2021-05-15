Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Peoples Bank & Trust is a locally-owned and managed, independent community bank with local offices located in Charleston and Altamont.

Archibald named employee of the month

MATTOON — Nurse Jessica Archibald is Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center employee of the month for March.

According to a press release Archibald said: “I became a nurse because of my mom. When I was younger she was a CNA, as I got older she went back to school to become a nurse. She told me she wanted to provide for my brother and I. She wanted us to have what she never did growing up.

"She is my role model and best friend, if it wasn’t for her I don’t think I would be where I am. She encouraged me to go to school and helped me through it as much as she could. Because of my mom I am a nurse and proud of my accomplishments."

Archibald was voted employee of the month by her peers.

