Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Swensen named regional deposit manager

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of Bailey Swensen to regional deposit manager.

“We are excited to have Bailey transition into the role of regional deposit manager,” says Bethanie Cougill, vice president, Southern Illinois Deposit Division manager of First Mid Bank & Trust.

“She has been a wonderful asset to First Mid over the last few years and I am extremely confident she will serve her communities and colleagues well in her new role.”

Swensen will be responsible for overseeing the Altamont, Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon Main, Mattoon Cross County, Mattoon Drives, and Neoga banking centers in the Central region of the First Mid banking footprint.

She began her career with First Mid in November 2019 and has previously held the roles of assistant branch manager at the Effingham banking center and market manager of the banking centers located in Coles County.

Swensen was born and raised in Charleston, where she still resides with her husband and two children. She serves on the local Salvation Army board, the Immanuel Lutheran Preschool board, and leads the Immanuel Lutheran Preschool PTO.

Local CASA advocates receive recognition

CASA of East Central Illinois serving Coles and Cumberland counties and CASA of Effingham County, both receiving Bronze Awardee recognition, are among the 31 volunteer advocates across the state to receive The President’s Volunteer Service Award.

A letter, certificate, and coin from the White House in conjunction with Points of Light Foundation will be bestowed to selected awardees during the month of April

“Over the last four years, Illinois CASA has doubled its reach, ensuring that today more than 10,000 Illinois children have a CASA volunteer advocate in their corner as they navigate dependency court and the child welfare system. Over 3,000 volunteers, from all over Illinois and all walks of life, donate their time to be impassioned volunteer advocates for children,” states Illinois CASA CEO Mari Christopherson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.