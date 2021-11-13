 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUSINESS BRIEFS

Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

  • 0

Taylor joins Peoples Bank and Trust

CHARLESTON — Trevor Taylor recently joined Peoples Bank & Trust as vice president, Business Banking. In his role with the bank, Taylor will develop and build business and agricultural credit relationships.

Taylor will be based out of the Charleston location, but will service customers throughout Central Illinois. 

“Trevor is a great addition to our Charleston banking team. We believe he will be a tremendous asset to our bank and to the Charleston community”, said John Gardner, Peoples Bank & Trust president and CEO. “

Taylor received his bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University and later received an MBA from Eastern Illinois University. Most recently, Taylor worked for the USDA Rural Development office in Champaign.

Taggart receives national award

CHARLESTON — COUNTRY Financial representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston received the National Quality Award (NQA) for Financial Advising and Investments for helping customers achieve financial security.

Presented annually by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the National Quality Award recognizes representatives who demonstrate a commitment to exceptional customer service, adhere to the NAIFA code of ethics and pursue ongoing education efforts in order to better serve their customers’ needs.

Taggart and his wife, Leslie, have four children: Grant, Claire, Luke and Kate. He serves customers in Clark, Coles, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office at 105 S. Washington St, Westfield. He can be reached at 217-967-5222.

+1 
Trevor Taylor

Taylor
+1 
Matthew Taggart

Taggart
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rivian's stellar IPO a good sign for growing EV market

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rivian's stellar IPO a good sign for growing EV market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News