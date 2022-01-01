Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Gelsinger named Hilltop executive director

CHARLESTON — Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehab has named Nancy Gelsinger, LNHA, RN, as its executive director. In her new role, Gelsinger will oversee all aspects of the 88-bed skilled nursing facility.

Gelsinger, who was most recently executive director at Nature Trail Health and Rehab Center in Mount Vernon, brings nearly 40 years of experience in the healthcare field to her new position.

“Working in healthcare was a calling,” she said. “I started my career as a certified nursing assistant because I love helping people. Since then, I’ve worked in most areas of long-term care facilities, and it’s been the best path I could’ve chosen.”

Working with residents in a skilled nursing facility is among the things that brings Gelsinger great joy. “Creating a compassionate environment for residents and providing them with the support and confidence they need to face their challenges is an invaluable aspect of their care,” she said.

Gelsinger is a graduate of the Olney Central College nursing program, and is the recipient of a Disabled American Veterans award from her work toward her associate’s degree in nursing. She is also a licensed nursing home administrator and a registered nurse, and has served as the administrator of several skilled nursing facilities in Illinois.

A longtime resident of nearby Flora, Gelsinger is the proud mother of a son and is currently raising two great nephews and one great niece.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.