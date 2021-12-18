Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Staton named supervisor at West & Company

MATTOON — West & Company, LLC is pleased to announce that Kathleen M. Staton has joined the firm’s Mattoon office as a supervisor.

Staton holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Illinois State University and a masters of business administration with an accounting concentration from Eastern Illinois University. She resides in Mattoon.

Staton comes to West & Company, LLC with 13 years of previous tax, audit and general accounting experience with both a private company and a public accounting firm.

The partner in charge of the Mattoon office, Diana Smith, stated, “We are very happy to add Kathleen to our team. Her experience fits very well with our clientele, allowing us to strengthen our Mattoon office with another experienced professional.”

LLCU promotes Drake to manager

MATTOON — Land of Lincoln Credit Union has announce the promotion of Jeff Drake to mortgage loan manager.

Drake has been an employee of LLCU for eight years, serving as a consumer Loan Officer and Mortgage Loan Officer. Prior to working at LLCU, Drake earned his BA and MA from Eastern Illinois University.

“Jeff possesses a wealth of knowledge in the mortgage lending arena,” stated Howard Martin, LLCU chief lending officer. “Additionally, he is resourceful, helpful and incredibly motivated. This combination is exactly what we need in a leader for the LLCU Mortgage Lending Department in order to take our member service to the next level.”

“We have an incredible team of mortgage lenders and loan processors here at LLCU,” stated Jeff Drake. “I am beyond humbled to be selected to lead this team to an even greater level of service, a level that will put so many people in the home of their dreams through LLCU lending.”

Drake will work out of the Mattoon branch located at 720 Broadway Ave., but will oversee all mortgage lending and Processing Staff throughout the entire LLCU 27-county service area.

