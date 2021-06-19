Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Anderson retires from Peoples Bank and Trust

CHARLESTON — Kathleen Anderson, assistant vice president, consumer banker at Peoples Bank and Trust in Charleston retired on Friday, June 18, after 30 years in banking.

Anderson joined Peoples Bank in June 2010, having worked for Citizens Bank of Paris since June of 1997. She began her banking career at Oakland National Bank in October 1990.

Kathleen and her husband, Mike, are the parents of two children and six grandchildren. Anderson's plans for retirement are volunteering for Coles County Habitat for Humanity, Coalition for People in Need and at Habitat’s Restore, as well as spending time with family and traveling.

Country rep earns Round Table honor

CHARLESTON — Country Financial representative Matthew Taggart, of Charleston has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.

“It is a great honor to receive this MDRT recognition,” says Taggart. “I feel privileged to be included in this prestigious association of business and community leaders representing more than 470 companies and 71 countries.”

Million Dollar Round Table membership is attained by life insurance agents who are members of their local National Association of Insurance and have excelled in identifying life insurance and financial products that fit the needs of their customers.

Taggart began his career with Country Financial in 2006 and this is his fourth Million Dollar Round Table award.

Taggart serves clients in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties. His office is located at 105 S. Washington Street in Westfield.

Mattoon Rehab names employees of the month

MATTOON — Nurse Jessica Archibald is Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center employee of the month for March.

According to a press release Archibald said: “I became a nurse because of my mom. When I was younger she was a CNA, as I got older she went back to school to become a nurse. She told me she wanted to provide for my brother and I. She wanted us to have what she never did growing up.

"She is my role model and best friend, if it wasn’t for her I don’t think I would be where I am. She encouraged me to go to school and helped me through it as much as she could. Because of my mom I am a nurse and proud of my accomplishments."

Gracie Hanley, C.N.A., is employee of the month for April at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Gracie stated, “I became a C.N.A. 12 years ago because I love helping people and having a chance to impact the lives of my residents, based on the care I provide and the conversation we share.”

Archibald and Hanley were voted employees of the month by their peers.

