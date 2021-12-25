Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Inskeep joins SC3F Wealth Management

CHARLESTON — Mitchell Inskeep has joined the SC3F Wealth Management Group as a senior partner.

Prior to joining SC3F Wealth Management Group, Inskeep was a managing director-investments at Wells Fargo Advisors for 10 years and a graduated from University of Illinois with a degree in agricultural business. Inskeep has 31 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Gary Swearingen, managing partner, states, “SC3F Wealth Management is very excited to have Mitchell join us. We have known Mitchell for over 10 years and knew he would be a great fit with his experience, enthusiasm and skillful personality.”

SC3F Wealth Management Group has been serving investors for 23 years.

Read named chief risk officer at First Mid

MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, has announced Jordan Read as its new chief risk officer.

Read will be responsible for coordinating the company’s risk management processes designed to identify, measure, monitor, and manage the critical risks present within the business environment that First Mid operates.

Read assumes the role previously held by Chris Slabach, who will be retiring from day-to-day duties at the end of the year.

Read, who joined First Mid in September, was most recently the director of internal audit for Enterprise Bank & Trust. Read also served on Enterprise Bank’s internal committee to assess and implement the additional regulatory and financial requirements of crossing the $10 billion asset threshold and served on a team that implemented the enterprise risk management process.

Read attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he obtained a bachelor's and master’s degree in accountancy, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He is a licensed CPA in Missouri. Following graduation, Read worked at Ernst and Young LLP in the advisory-risk services group.

