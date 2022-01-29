Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Bukhari named Preceptor of the Year

Dr. Bukhari, hospitalist, began to precept physician assistant students shortly after arriving at Sarah Bush Lincoln in 2019. He was nominated by students in the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale physician assistant program students who departed SBL last May.

“SBL hosts four SIUE PA program students each year, and he has taught 12 students total. He teaches them how to assess, diagnose, and treat patients who are acutely ill and hospitalized. “Dr. Bukhari has also developed his own curriculum and is a very thorough and a patient teacher,” Tracey McCord, professional development coordinator, said.