Local companies honor, promote employees. Find out which ones and who

Bays joins Mattoon law firm as associate

MATTOON — John P. Bays has joined the Mattoon law firm of Heller, Holmes & Associates, P.C.

Bays graduated from Charleston High School in May 2011. From 2011 to 2017, he was a student at Eastern Illinois University and received a bachelor of arts degree in history magna cum laude and a master’s degree in history with distinction.

Bays attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and received his Juris Doctor degree in May 2021. While a law student, he was a member of the Nevada Law Journal, was an Education Advocacy Clinic Student attorney and a teaching assistant. He received top scores in nine of his law school classes and graduated first in his class.

Bays was admitted to the Bar of the State of Illinois on Nov. 10. He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Coles-Cumberland Bar Association.

At the firm, Bays will work in the areas of personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, commercial litigation and transactions.

Bays resides in Charleston with his wife, Kendel.

Taggart receives All-American award

CHARLESTON — Country Financial Representative Matthew Taggart of Charleston has earned a position on the insurance group’s distinguished All American team.

Taggart is among a select group of top Country Financial agency managers and financial representatives who qualified for the award. Country Financial has more than 2,000 agency managers and financial representatives in 17 states.

All American is awarded each year to agency managers and financial representatives who have excelled in identifying insurance products and financial solutions that fit the needs of their customers.

This is his 14th consecutive All-American award.

Taggart serves customers in Coles, Clark, Cumberland and surrounding counties from his office at 105 S. Washington St., Westfield. The office phone number is 217-967-5222.

Staton named supervisor at West & Company

MATTOON — West & Company, LLC is pleased to announce that Kathleen M. Staton has joined the firm’s Mattoon office as a Supervisor.

Staton holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Illinois State University and a masters of business administration with an accounting concentration from Eastern Illinois University. She resides in Mattoon.

Staton comes to West & Company, LLC with 13 years of previous tax, audit and general accounting experience with both a private company and a public accounting firm.

The partner in charge of the Mattoon office, Diana Smith, stated, “We are very happy to add Kathleen to our team. Her experience fits very well with our clientele, allowing us to strengthen our Mattoon office with another experienced professional.”

